Indian Hotels Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,323.45 crore, up 10.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,323.45 crore in December 2018 up 10.54% from Rs. 1,197.26 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.78 crore in December 2018 up 43.66% from Rs. 112.61 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 350.06 crore in December 2018 up 16.54% from Rs. 300.37 crore in December 2017.

Indian Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.95 in December 2017.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 135.35 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.46% returns over the last 6 months and -1.96% over the last 12 months.