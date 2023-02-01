HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indian Hotels Company: Results do the talking, robust demand in play

Bharat Gianani   •

The hotel industry is in an upcycle for the next few years, and, IHCL, with a strong brand pull, loyal customer base and diverse offerings is among the best stocks to play the hotel theme

IHCL’s pipeline indicates a capacity increase of about 30 percent on the room inventory, which would enable it to tap the strong demand
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Best-ever quarterly result in Q3FY23 Demand momentum strong Robust room addition pipeline New businesses scaling up Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL; CMP: Rs 301; Market cap: Rs 42,690 crore) has posted its best-ever quarterly results, with reported net profit in Q3FY23 surpassing any full-year profitability figure of the company. IHCL has indicated that the demand momentum remained strong during the quarter. Occupancies, which are close to the pre-COVID levels, are expected to inch up further. Also, the increase in room rates (rates have increased...

