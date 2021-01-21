MARKET NEWS

Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on 'FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era' on January 22, 4pm
Indian Energy Exchange Q3 net profit up 40% at Rs 58 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.69 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, according to a regulatory filing.

PTI
January 21, 2021 / 08:01 PM IST
 
 
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday posted a nearly 40 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 58.14 crore in the December quarter compared to the year-ago period, mainly due to higher revenues.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 96.09 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 69.42 crore in the year-ago period.

At its meeting on Thursday, the company’s board approved an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2021.
