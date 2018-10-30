Indian Card Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.29 crore, down 19.3% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Card Clothing are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.29 crore in September 2018 down 19.3% from Rs. 12.75 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.12 crore in September 2018 down 2044.89% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2018 down 232.26% from Rs. 2.48 crore in September 2017.
Indian Card shares closed at 114.30 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.88% returns over the last 6 months and -36.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indian Card Clothing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.29
|10.97
|12.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.29
|10.97
|12.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.84
|3.38
|4.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|0.15
|0.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|0.92
|-0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.45
|4.05
|5.24
|Depreciation
|1.07
|1.06
|1.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.49
|5.63
|4.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.87
|-4.22
|-2.88
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.43
|4.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.35
|-3.80
|1.19
|Interest
|0.53
|0.51
|0.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.88
|-4.30
|0.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.88
|-4.30
|0.51
|Tax
|0.24
|0.70
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.12
|-5.00
|0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.12
|-5.00
|0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|4.55
|4.55
|4.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.24
|-11.00
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-11.24
|-11.00
|0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.24
|-11.00
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-11.24
|-11.00
|0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited