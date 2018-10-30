Indian Card Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.29 crore, down 19.3% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 10.29 crore in September 2018 down 19.3% from Rs. 12.75 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.12 crore in September 2018 down 2044.89% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2018 down 232.26% from Rs. 2.48 crore in September 2017.

Indian Card shares closed at 114.30 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.88% returns over the last 6 months and -36.11% over the last 12 months.