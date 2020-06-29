Indian Card Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.88 crore, up 0.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Card Clothing are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.88 crore in March 2020 up 0.25% from Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2020 up 79.5% from Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 up 98.5% from Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2019.
Indian Card shares closed at 93.40 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -8.43% returns over the last 6 months and -2.81% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Card Clothing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.88
|11.12
|13.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.88
|11.12
|13.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.74
|3.28
|2.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.71
|0.26
|2.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.22
|2.72
|4.24
|Depreciation
|1.07
|1.01
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.44
|4.49
|10.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.30
|-0.64
|-7.20
|Other Income
|0.15
|2.11
|0.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.15
|1.47
|-6.34
|Interest
|0.74
|0.69
|0.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.89
|0.78
|-7.29
|Exceptional Items
|0.72
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.16
|0.78
|-7.29
|Tax
|0.24
|0.19
|-0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.41
|0.59
|-6.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.41
|0.59
|-6.86
|Equity Share Capital
|4.55
|4.55
|4.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.09
|1.30
|-15.06
|Diluted EPS
|-3.09
|1.30
|-15.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.09
|1.30
|-15.06
|Diluted EPS
|-3.09
|1.30
|-15.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:15 am