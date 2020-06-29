Indian Card Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.88 crore, up 0.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.88 crore in March 2020 up 0.25% from Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2020 up 79.5% from Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 up 98.5% from Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2019.

Indian Card shares closed at 93.40 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -8.43% returns over the last 6 months and -2.81% over the last 12 months.