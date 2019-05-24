Indian Card Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.84 crore, down 24.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.84 crore in March 2019 down 24.12% from Rs. 18.24 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2019 up 50.08% from Rs. 13.73 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2019 down 154.76% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2018.

Indian Card shares closed at 118.50 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.00% returns over the last 6 months and -20.68% over the last 12 months.