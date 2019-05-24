Indian Card Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.84 crore, down 24.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Card Clothing are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.84 crore in March 2019 down 24.12% from Rs. 18.24 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2019 up 50.08% from Rs. 13.73 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2019 down 154.76% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2018.
Indian Card shares closed at 118.50 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.00% returns over the last 6 months and -20.68% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indian Card Clothing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.84
|11.18
|18.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.84
|11.18
|18.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.77
|4.78
|6.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.53
|0.08
|0.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.24
|-0.26
|1.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.24
|2.48
|7.80
|Depreciation
|0.99
|0.92
|1.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.27
|6.24
|5.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.20
|-3.06
|-4.17
|Other Income
|0.87
|1.31
|0.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.34
|-1.75
|-3.41
|Interest
|0.95
|0.62
|0.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.29
|-2.37
|-4.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-13.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.29
|-2.37
|-17.11
|Tax
|-0.44
|0.33
|-3.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.86
|-2.70
|-13.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.86
|-2.70
|-13.73
|Equity Share Capital
|4.55
|4.55
|4.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.06
|-5.92
|-30.18
|Diluted EPS
|-15.06
|-5.92
|-30.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.06
|-5.92
|-30.18
|Diluted EPS
|-15.06
|-5.92
|-30.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited