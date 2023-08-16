Indian Card Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.03 crore, down 7.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.03 crore in June 2023 down 7.75% from Rs. 14.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2023 up 1447.02% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.20 crore in June 2023 up 118.75% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2022.

Indian Card EPS has increased to Rs. 3.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2022.

Indian Card shares closed at 224.80 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.24% returns over the last 6 months and -5.27% over the last 12 months.