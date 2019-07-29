Indian Card Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.51 crore, up 14.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Card Clothing are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.51 crore in June 2019 up 14.04% from Rs. 10.97 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2019 up 36.99% from Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2019 up 50.36% from Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2018.
Indian Card shares closed at 91.15 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.03% returns over the last 6 months and -35.56% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Card Clothing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.51
|13.84
|10.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.51
|13.84
|10.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.47
|2.77
|3.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.35
|0.53
|0.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.02
|2.24
|0.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.26
|4.24
|4.05
|Depreciation
|0.93
|0.99
|1.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.36
|10.27
|5.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.85
|-7.20
|-4.22
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.87
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.29
|-6.34
|-3.80
|Interest
|0.64
|0.95
|0.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.93
|-7.29
|-4.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.93
|-7.29
|-4.30
|Tax
|0.23
|-0.44
|0.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.15
|-6.86
|-5.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.15
|-6.86
|-5.00
|Equity Share Capital
|4.55
|4.55
|4.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.93
|-15.06
|-11.00
|Diluted EPS
|-6.93
|-15.06
|-11.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.93
|-15.06
|-11.00
|Diluted EPS
|-6.93
|-15.06
|-11.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited