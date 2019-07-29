Indian Card Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.51 crore, up 14.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.51 crore in June 2019 up 14.04% from Rs. 10.97 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2019 up 36.99% from Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2019 up 50.36% from Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2018.

Indian Card shares closed at 91.15 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.03% returns over the last 6 months and -35.56% over the last 12 months.