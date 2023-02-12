Indian Card Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.78 crore, down 3.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.78 crore in December 2022 down 3.09% from Rs. 15.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.05 crore in December 2022 up 554.31% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.17 crore in December 2022 up 165.13% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.