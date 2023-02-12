English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indian Card Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.78 crore, down 3.09% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Card Clothing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.78 crore in December 2022 down 3.09% from Rs. 15.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.05 crore in December 2022 up 554.31% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.17 crore in December 2022 up 165.13% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

    Indian Card Clothing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.7814.8015.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.7814.8015.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.545.135.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.310.260.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.59-0.80-0.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.453.612.98
    Depreciation1.221.131.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.446.365.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.41-0.890.02
    Other Income3.531.850.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.950.960.88
    Interest0.550.510.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.400.450.49
    Exceptional Items----0.23
    P/L Before Tax3.400.450.73
    Tax-0.660.110.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.050.340.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.050.340.62
    Equity Share Capital5.945.945.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.830.571.05
    Diluted EPS6.830.571.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.830.571.05
    Diluted EPS6.830.571.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited