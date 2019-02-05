Indian Card Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.18 crore, down 6.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.18 crore in December 2018 down 6.67% from Rs. 11.98 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2018 up 19.29% from Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2018 up 67.19% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2017.

Indian Card shares closed at 95.00 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.10% returns over the last 6 months and -46.90% over the last 12 months.