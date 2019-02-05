Indian Card Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.18 crore, down 6.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Card Clothing are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.18 crore in December 2018 down 6.67% from Rs. 11.98 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2018 up 19.29% from Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2018 up 67.19% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2017.
Indian Card shares closed at 95.00 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.10% returns over the last 6 months and -46.90% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indian Card Clothing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.18
|10.29
|11.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.18
|10.29
|11.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.78
|3.84
|3.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.08
|0.09
|0.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.26
|0.22
|-0.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.48
|4.45
|6.03
|Depreciation
|0.92
|1.07
|1.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.24
|5.49
|6.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.06
|-4.87
|-5.71
|Other Income
|1.31
|0.52
|1.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.75
|-4.35
|-3.83
|Interest
|0.62
|0.53
|0.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.37
|-4.88
|-4.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.37
|-4.88
|-4.40
|Tax
|0.33
|0.24
|-1.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.70
|-5.12
|-3.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.70
|-5.12
|-3.34
|Equity Share Capital
|4.55
|4.55
|4.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.92
|-11.24
|-7.34
|Diluted EPS
|-5.92
|-11.24
|-7.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.92
|-11.24
|-7.34
|Diluted EPS
|-5.92
|-11.24
|-7.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited