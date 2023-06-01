English
    Indian Card Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.01 crore, down 17.38% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Card Clothing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.01 crore in March 2023 down 17.38% from Rs. 18.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 99.81% from Rs. 192.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2023 up 24.6% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022.

    Indian Card EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 324.06 in March 2022.

    Indian Card shares closed at 227.25 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.84% returns over the last 6 months and -9.68% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Card Clothing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.0117.1218.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.0117.1218.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.876.704.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.700.310.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.94-2.001.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.184.795.05
    Depreciation1.331.301.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.196.285.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.32-0.27-1.10
    Other Income5.413.534.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.093.263.09
    Interest0.550.560.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.542.702.38
    Exceptional Items-2.65--220.19
    P/L Before Tax0.892.70222.57
    Tax0.53-0.6730.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.363.37192.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.363.37192.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.363.37192.44
    Equity Share Capital5.945.945.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.615.66324.06
    Diluted EPS0.615.66324.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.615.66324.06
    Diluted EPS0.615.66324.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

