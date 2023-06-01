Indian Card Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.01 crore, down 17.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.01 crore in March 2023 down 17.38% from Rs. 18.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 99.81% from Rs. 192.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2023 up 24.6% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022.

Indian Card EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 324.06 in March 2022.

Indian Card shares closed at 227.25 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.84% returns over the last 6 months and -9.68% over the last 12 months.