Indian Card Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.17 crore, up 3.08% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Card Clothing are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.17 crore in March 2022 up 3.08% from Rs. 17.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 192.44 crore in March 2022 up 33391.96% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022 up 93.33% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021.

Indian Card EPS has increased to Rs. 324.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2021.

Indian Card shares closed at 243.60 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.52% returns over the last 6 months and 53.45% over the last 12 months.

Indian Card Clothing
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.17 17.32 17.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.17 17.32 17.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.91 6.56 3.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.65 0.14 0.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.61 -0.35 1.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.05 4.24 5.01
Depreciation 1.26 1.14 1.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.78 6.15 5.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.10 -0.57 -0.01
Other Income 4.19 0.86 1.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.09 0.29 1.05
Interest 0.71 0.39 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.38 -0.10 0.57
Exceptional Items 220.19 0.23 0.16
P/L Before Tax 222.57 0.13 0.73
Tax 30.13 0.00 0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 192.44 0.13 0.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 192.44 0.13 0.57
Minority Interest -- 0.17 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 192.44 0.30 0.57
Equity Share Capital 5.94 5.94 5.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 324.06 0.50 1.09
Diluted EPS 324.06 0.50 1.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 324.06 0.50 1.09
Diluted EPS 324.06 0.50 1.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:06 pm
