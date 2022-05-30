Indian Card Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.17 crore, up 3.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.17 crore in March 2022 up 3.08% from Rs. 17.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 192.44 crore in March 2022 up 33391.96% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022 up 93.33% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021.

Indian Card EPS has increased to Rs. 324.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2021.

Indian Card shares closed at 243.60 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.52% returns over the last 6 months and 53.45% over the last 12 months.