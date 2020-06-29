Indian Card Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.16 crore, up 0.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.16 crore in March 2020 up 0.01% from Rs. 16.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2020 up 74.37% from Rs. 7.81 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2020 up 90.35% from Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2019.

Indian Card shares closed at 92.60 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.92% returns over the last 6 months and -2.53% over the last 12 months.