Indian Card Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.16 crore, up 0.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Card Clothing are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.16 crore in March 2020 up 0.01% from Rs. 16.16 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2020 up 74.37% from Rs. 7.81 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2020 up 90.35% from Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2019.
Indian Card shares closed at 92.60 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.92% returns over the last 6 months and -2.53% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Card Clothing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.16
|13.82
|16.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.16
|13.82
|16.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.17
|1.83
|3.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.08
|2.22
|0.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.40
|0.19
|2.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.29
|3.94
|5.17
|Depreciation
|1.15
|1.07
|1.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.99
|5.22
|11.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.91
|-0.65
|-8.16
|Other Income
|0.15
|2.11
|0.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.75
|1.46
|-7.28
|Interest
|0.75
|0.69
|0.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.50
|0.77
|-8.23
|Exceptional Items
|0.72
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.78
|0.77
|-8.23
|Tax
|0.23
|0.16
|-0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.00
|0.61
|-7.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.00
|0.61
|-7.79
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.05
|-0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.00
|0.57
|-7.81
|Equity Share Capital
|4.55
|4.55
|4.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.13
|1.24
|-17.17
|Diluted EPS
|-4.13
|1.24
|-17.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.13
|1.24
|-17.17
|Diluted EPS
|-4.13
|1.24
|-17.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:15 am