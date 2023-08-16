English
    Indian Card Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.04 crore, down 10.33% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Card Clothing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.04 crore in June 2023 down 10.33% from Rs. 16.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2023 up 1459.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.70 crore in June 2023 up 109.04% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2022.

    Indian Card EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2022.

    Indian Card shares closed at 224.80 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.24% returns over the last 6 months and -5.27% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Card Clothing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.0415.0116.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.0415.0116.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.403.874.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.390.700.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.32-0.940.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.545.184.54
    Depreciation1.171.331.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.126.196.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.89-1.32-1.15
    Other Income3.425.411.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.534.090.63
    Interest0.440.550.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.093.540.12
    Exceptional Items---2.65--
    P/L Before Tax2.090.890.12
    Tax0.290.530.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.800.36-0.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.800.36-0.09
    Minority Interest-----0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.800.36-0.13
    Equity Share Capital5.945.945.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.030.61-0.22
    Diluted EPS3.030.61-0.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.030.61-0.22
    Diluted EPS3.030.61-0.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Card #Indian Card Clothing #Results #Textiles - Machinery
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 01:00 pm

