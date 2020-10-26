172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|indian-bank-standalone-september-2020-net-interest-income-nii-at-rs-4144-04-crore-up-122-43-y-o-y-6017801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Bank Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,144.04 crore, up 122.43% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,144.04 crore in September 2020 up 122.43% from Rs. 1863.0391 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 412.28 crore in September 2020 up 14.98% from Rs. 358.56 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,994.95 crore in September 2020 up 99.43% from Rs. 1,501.77 crore in September 2019.

Indian Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.65 in September 2020 from Rs. 7.29 in September 2019.

Indian Bank shares closed at 61.25 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.64% returns over the last 6 months and -51.52% over the last 12 months.

Indian Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills7,148.077,149.083,994.10
(b) Income on Investment2,794.742,774.881,266.68
(c) Int. on balances With RBI99.52180.2542.71
(d) Others15.0415.744.19
Other Income1,611.741,326.75737.65
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended5,913.346,245.663,444.63
Employees Cost1,750.371,654.03585.77
Other Expenses1,010.46793.67513.14
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies2,994.952,753.341,501.77
Provisions And Contingencies2,284.122,139.12909.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax710.83614.22592.40
Tax298.55244.96233.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities412.28369.26358.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period412.28369.26358.56
Equity Share Capital1,129.371,129.37491.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves18,492.6218,492.6215,813.36
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.88.0688.0679.62
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.653.277.29
Diluted EPS3.653.277.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.653.277.29
Diluted EPS3.653.277.29
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA36,197.9739,965.0213,980.74
ii) Net NPA10,052.2212,754.746,613.47
i) % of Gross NPA9.8910.907.20
ii) % of Net NPA2.963.763.54
Return on Assets %0.280.250.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:14 pm

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Bank #Results

