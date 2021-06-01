Indian Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,334.33 crore, up 66.49% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,334.33 crore in March 2021 up 66.49% from Rs. 2002.7583 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,708.85 crore in March 2021 up 884.83% from Rs. 217.74 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,548.36 crore in March 2021 up 49.62% from Rs. 1,703.26 crore in March 2020.

Indian Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 15.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.58 in March 2020.

Indian Bank shares closed at 139.95 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 102.39% returns over the last 6 months and 200.97% over the last 12 months.