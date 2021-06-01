MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indian Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,334.33 crore, up 66.49% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,334.33 crore in March 2021 up 66.49% from Rs. 2002.7583 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,708.85 crore in March 2021 up 884.83% from Rs. 217.74 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,548.36 crore in March 2021 up 49.62% from Rs. 1,703.26 crore in March 2020.

Indian Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 15.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.58 in March 2020.

Close

Indian Bank shares closed at 139.95 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 102.39% returns over the last 6 months and 200.97% over the last 12 months.

Indian Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills6,024.527,132.954,036.77
(b) Income on Investment2,788.632,808.641,402.55
(c) Int. on balances With RBI76.8968.8049.95
(d) Others13.8814.143.45
Other Income1,743.951,396.81841.64
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended5,569.595,711.253,489.97
Employees Cost1,402.171,571.67624.12
Other Expenses1,127.741,039.44517.02
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies2,548.363,098.991,703.26
Provisions And Contingencies1,752.482,314.351,891.86
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax795.88784.64-188.60
Tax-912.96270.3629.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,708.85514.29-217.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,708.85514.29-217.74
Equity Share Capital1,129.371,129.37608.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves31,527.6118,492.6218,492.62
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.88.0688.0683.46
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.134.55-3.58
Diluted EPS15.134.55-3.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.134.55-3.58
Diluted EPS15.134.55-3.58
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA38,455.3535,237.2414,150.84
ii) Net NPA12,271.138,537.486,184.24
i) % of Gross NPA9.859.046.87
ii) % of Net NPA3.372.353.13
Return on Assets %1.090.35-0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Bank #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2021 12:22 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.