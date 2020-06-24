Indian Bank Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,002.76 crore, up 13.57% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,002.76 crore in March 2020 up 13.57% from Rs. 1763.4593 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 217.74 crore in March 2020 down 14.73% from Rs. 189.77 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,703.26 crore in March 2020 up 36.76% from Rs. 1,245.40 crore in March 2019.

Indian Bank shares closed at 68.95 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.30% returns over the last 6 months and -73.19% over the last 12 months.