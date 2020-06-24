App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Bank Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,002.76 crore, up 13.57% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,002.76 crore in March 2020 up 13.57% from Rs. 1763.4593 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 217.74 crore in March 2020 down 14.73% from Rs. 189.77 crore in March 2019.

Close

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,703.26 crore in March 2020 up 36.76% from Rs. 1,245.40 crore in March 2019.

Indian Bank shares closed at 68.95 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.30% returns over the last 6 months and -73.19% over the last 12 months.

Indian Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills4,036.774,050.433,659.13
(b) Income on Investment1,402.551,366.341,254.63
(c) Int. on balances With RBI49.9546.4949.82
(d) Others3.453.744.30
Other Income841.641,038.63569.59
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,489.973,511.813,204.42
Employees Cost624.12593.00571.93
Other Expenses517.02482.01515.71
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,703.261,918.801,245.40
Provisions And Contingencies1,891.861,529.271,638.83
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-188.60389.54-393.43
Tax29.13142.37-203.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-217.74247.16-189.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-217.74247.16-189.77
Equity Share Capital608.80608.80480.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves18,492.6215,813.3615,813.36
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.83.4683.4681.49
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.584.77-3.95
Diluted EPS-3.584.77-3.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.584.77-3.95
Diluted EPS-3.584.77-3.95
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA14,150.8413,862.3213,353.45
ii) Net NPA6,184.246,487.596,793.11
i) % of Gross NPA6.877.207.11
ii) % of Net NPA3.133.503.75
Return on Assets %-0.280.33-0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Bank #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

ICMR to advise COVID-19 testing for all symptomatic persons 'without any qualifiers': Report

ICMR to advise COVID-19 testing for all symptomatic persons 'without any qualifiers': Report

COVID-19 pandemic | Mumbai records lowest number in 40 days, Delhi witnesses biggest single-day jump

COVID-19 pandemic | Mumbai records lowest number in 40 days, Delhi witnesses biggest single-day jump

Coronavirus pandemic | Fearing shortage, people are stocking up oxygen cylinders at home: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Fearing shortage, people are stocking up oxygen cylinders at home: Report

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.