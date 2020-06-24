Indian Bank Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,002.76 crore, up 13.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,002.76 crore in March 2020 up 13.57% from Rs. 1763.4593 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 217.74 crore in March 2020 down 14.73% from Rs. 189.77 crore in March 2019.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,703.26 crore in March 2020 up 36.76% from Rs. 1,245.40 crore in March 2019.
Indian Bank shares closed at 68.95 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.30% returns over the last 6 months and -73.19% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|4,036.77
|4,050.43
|3,659.13
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,402.55
|1,366.34
|1,254.63
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|49.95
|46.49
|49.82
|(d) Others
|3.45
|3.74
|4.30
|Other Income
|841.64
|1,038.63
|569.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|3,489.97
|3,511.81
|3,204.42
|Employees Cost
|624.12
|593.00
|571.93
|Other Expenses
|517.02
|482.01
|515.71
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|1,703.26
|1,918.80
|1,245.40
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,891.86
|1,529.27
|1,638.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-188.60
|389.54
|-393.43
|Tax
|29.13
|142.37
|-203.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-217.74
|247.16
|-189.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-217.74
|247.16
|-189.77
|Equity Share Capital
|608.80
|608.80
|480.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|18,492.62
|15,813.36
|15,813.36
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|83.46
|83.46
|81.49
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.58
|4.77
|-3.95
|Diluted EPS
|-3.58
|4.77
|-3.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.58
|4.77
|-3.95
|Diluted EPS
|-3.58
|4.77
|-3.95
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|14,150.84
|13,862.32
|13,353.45
|ii) Net NPA
|6,184.24
|6,487.59
|6,793.11
|i) % of Gross NPA
|6.87
|7.20
|7.11
|ii) % of Net NPA
|3.13
|3.50
|3.75
|Return on Assets %
|-0.28
|0.33
|-0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:55 am