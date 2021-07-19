MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indian Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,994.16 crore, up 3.09% Y-o-Y

July 19, 2021 / 09:50 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,994.16 crore in June 2021 up 3.09% from Rs. 3874.2926 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,181.66 crore in June 2021 up 220.01% from Rs. 369.26 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,471.78 crore in June 2021 up 26.09% from Rs. 2,753.34 crore in June 2020.

Indian Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 10.39 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.27 in June 2020.

Close

Indian Bank shares closed at 138.15 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.81% returns over the last 6 months and 124.27% over the last 12 months.

Indian Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills6,764.626,024.527,149.08
(b) Income on Investment2,771.792,788.632,774.88
(c) Int. on balances With RBI73.5776.89180.25
(d) Others13.6113.8815.74
Other Income1,876.611,743.951,326.75
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended5,629.435,569.596,245.66
Employees Cost1,466.051,402.171,654.03
Other Expenses932.941,127.74793.67
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies3,471.782,548.362,753.34
Provisions And Contingencies2,614.501,752.482,139.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax857.28795.88614.22
Tax-324.38-912.96244.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,181.661,708.85369.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,181.661,708.85369.26
Equity Share Capital1,245.441,129.371,129.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves31,527.6131,527.6118,492.62
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.79.8688.0688.06
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.3915.133.27
Diluted EPS10.3915.133.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.3915.133.27
Diluted EPS10.3915.133.27
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA37,759.1838,455.3539,965.02
ii) Net NPA12,652.8712,271.1312,754.74
i) % of Gross NPA9.699.8510.90
ii) % of Net NPA3.473.373.76
Return on Assets %0.751.090.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Bank #Results
first published: Jul 19, 2021 09:44 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.