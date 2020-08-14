Indian Bank Standalone June 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,874.29 crore, up 116.99% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,874.29 crore in June 2020 up 116.99% from Rs. 1785.4329 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 369.26 crore in June 2020 up 1.07% from Rs. 365.37 crore in June 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,753.34 crore in June 2020 up 100.36% from Rs. 1,374.21 crore in June 2019.

Indian Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.27 in June 2020 from Rs. 7.53 in June 2019.

Indian Bank shares closed at 63.45 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.02% returns over the last 6 months and -65.70% over the last 12 months.