you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,785.43 crore, down 1.19% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,785.43 crore in June 2019 down 1.19% from Rs. 1806.989 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 365.37 crore in June 2019 up 74.56% from Rs. 209.31 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,374.21 crore in June 2019 up 5.91% from Rs. 1,297.56 crore in June 2018.

Indian Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 7.53 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.36 in June 2018.

Indian Bank shares closed at 183.90 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.35% returns over the last 6 months and -48.32% over the last 12 months.

Indian Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills3,851.743,659.133,379.54
(b) Income on Investment1,243.251,254.631,289.84
(c) Int. on balances With RBI38.2849.8217.93
(d) Others4.304.304.86
Other Income694.54569.59439.80
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,352.143,204.422,885.18
Employees Cost670.07571.93554.32
Other Expenses435.70515.71394.91
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,374.211,245.401,297.56
Provisions And Contingencies794.821,638.831,029.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax579.39-393.43268.00
Tax214.02-203.6658.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities365.37-189.77209.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period365.37-189.77209.31
Equity Share Capital491.53480.29480.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves15,813.3615,813.3615,346.69
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.79.6281.4981.71
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.53-3.954.36
Diluted EPS7.53-3.954.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.53-3.954.36
Diluted EPS7.53-3.954.36
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA13,511.2113,353.4511,827.60
ii) Net NPA6,824.246,793.115,998.62
i) % of Gross NPA7.337.117.20
ii) % of Net NPA3.843.753.79
Return on Assets %0.52-0.280.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Aug 5, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Bank #Results

