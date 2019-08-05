Indian Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,785.43 crore, down 1.19% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,785.43 crore in June 2019 down 1.19% from Rs. 1806.989 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 365.37 crore in June 2019 up 74.56% from Rs. 209.31 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,374.21 crore in June 2019 up 5.91% from Rs. 1,297.56 crore in June 2018.

Indian Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 7.53 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.36 in June 2018.

Indian Bank shares closed at 183.90 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.35% returns over the last 6 months and -48.32% over the last 12 months.