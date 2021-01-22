Indian Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,313.28 crore, up 120.61% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,313.28 crore in December 2020 up 120.61% from Rs. 1955.1859 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 514.29 crore in December 2020 up 108.08% from Rs. 247.16 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,098.99 crore in December 2020 up 61.51% from Rs. 1,918.80 crore in December 2019.

Indian Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.55 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.77 in December 2019.

Indian Bank shares closed at 89.30 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.62% returns over the last 6 months and -14.71% over the last 12 months.