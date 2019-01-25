Indian Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,716.71 crore, up 5.79% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,716.71 crore in December 2018 up 5.79% from Rs. 1622.6948 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 152.27 crore in December 2018 down 49.76% from Rs. 303.06 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,146.61 crore in December 2018 down 5.18% from Rs. 1,209.22 crore in December 2017.

Indian Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.31 in December 2017.

Indian Bank shares closed at 255.95 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.26% returns over the last 6 months and -36.50% over the last 12 months.