you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Bank Q3 profit jumps 62%, asset quality stable

Pre-provision operating profit grew by 67.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,918.8 crore in Q3FY20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Public sector lender Indian Bank on January 24 has registered a 62.3 percent year-on-year growth in the December quarter profit despite spike in provisions, driven by higher other income and operating income.

Profit during the quarter increased to Rs 247.16 crore, against Rs 152.26 crore in same period last year.

Net interest income at Rs 1,955.18 crore increased by 13.89 percent compared to the same period last year.

Other income (non-interest income) shot up to Rs 1,038.62, up 133 percent YoY.

Asset quality was stable for the quarter, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances coming unchanged at 7.2 percent QoQ. Net NPA dropped by 4bps sequentially to 3.5 percent during the quarter.

Provisions and contingencies increased sharply by 68.17 percent QoQ (up 65.5 percent YoY) to Rs 1,529.27 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

The stock reacted positively to the numbers, rising 5.5 percent intraday amid high volumes. It was quoting at Rs 107.60, up Rs 3.15, or 3.02 percent, on the BSE at 1504 hours.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 03:17 pm

tags #Indian Bank #Results

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.