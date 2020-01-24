Indian Bank Q3 profit jumps 62%, asset quality stable

Public sector lender Indian Bank on January 24 has registered a 62.3 percent year-on-year growth in the December quarter profit despite spike in provisions, driven by higher other income and operating income.

Profit during the quarter increased to Rs 247.16 crore, against Rs 152.26 crore in same period last year.

Net interest income at Rs 1,955.18 crore increased by 13.89 percent compared to the same period last year.

Other income (non-interest income) shot up to Rs 1,038.62, up 133 percent YoY.

Pre-provision operating profit grew by 67.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,918.8 crore in Q3FY20.

Asset quality was stable for the quarter, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances coming unchanged at 7.2 percent QoQ. Net NPA dropped by 4bps sequentially to 3.5 percent during the quarter.

Provisions and contingencies increased sharply by 68.17 percent QoQ (up 65.5 percent YoY) to Rs 1,529.27 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.