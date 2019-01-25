App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 03:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Bank Q3 profit halves to Rs 152 cr

Total income was up at Rs 5,269.10 crore from Rs 4,903.07 crore in the year-ago period, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Indian Bank profit halved to Rs 152.26 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018, on account of rising provisions for bad loans. The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 303.06 crore in the corresponding October-December period of previous fiscal.

Total income was up at Rs 5,269.10 crore from Rs 4,903.07 crore in the year-ago period, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The lender's asset quality worsened, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 7.46 per cent of the gross advances by the end of December 31, 2018, compared with 6.27 per cent by end-December 2017.

Net NPAs or bad loans also increased 4.42 per cent of the advances against 3.30 per cent.

Gross NPAs were Rs 13,198.40 crore during the quarter against Rs 9,595.15 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Net NPAs were Rs 7,571.07 crore, as against Rs 4,898.60 crore.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 03:46 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Indian Bank #Q3 #Results

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.