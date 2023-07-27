Indian Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 40.8%, asset quality healthy

Indian Bank on July 27 reported a 40.8 percent rise in net profit at Rs 1,708.8 crore for the April-June quarter

Chennai-based Indian Bank on July 27 reported a 40.8 percent rise in net profit at Rs 1,708.8 crore for the April-June quarter of FY24, as against Rs 1,213 crore a year ago.

The public-sector lender's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to 5.47 percent from 8.13 percent during the quarter, while net non-performing assets (NNPA) fell to 0.70 percent from 2.21 percent.

Indian bank's Net Interest Income (NII) has jumped 26 percent to Rs. 5703 in June 2023 from Rs. 4534 in June 2022. However, CASA deposits increased by 5 percent y-o-y to Rs. 250242 crores in June 2023. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) has improved by 702 bps YOY 95.10 percent from 80.80 percent in June 2022.

Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 14,759 crore as against Rs 11,758 crore, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing. The lender's interest income also increased to Rs 13,049 crore from Rs 10,153 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

However, the capital adequacy ratio of the bank declined to 15.78 per cent at the end of June compared to 16.51 per cent in the year-ago period.