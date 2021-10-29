Indian Bank Consolidated September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,084.60 crore, down 1.51% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,084.60 crore in September 2021 down 1.51% from Rs. 4147.1406 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,126.11 crore in September 2021 up 145.93% from Rs. 457.90 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,286.91 crore in September 2021 up 9.03% from Rs. 3,014.65 crore in September 2020.

Indian Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 9.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.05 in September 2020.

Indian Bank shares closed at 174.30 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.70% returns over the last 6 months and 194.18% over the last 12 months.