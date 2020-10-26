Indian Bank Consolidated September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,147.14 crore, up 122.56% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,147.14 crore in September 2020 up 122.56% from Rs. 1863.3942 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 457.90 crore in September 2020 up 3.39% from Rs. 442.88 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,014.65 crore in September 2020 up 100.71% from Rs. 1,501.99 crore in September 2019.

Indian Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.05 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.01 in September 2019.

Indian Bank shares closed at 61.25 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.64% returns over the last 6 months and -51.52% over the last 12 months.