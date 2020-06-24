Indian Bank Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,999.30 crore, up 13.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,999.30 crore in March 2020 up 13.4% from Rs. 1763.1196 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 267.20 crore in March 2020 down 41.25% from Rs. 189.18 crore in March 2019.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,703.33 crore in March 2020 up 36.88% from Rs. 1,244.42 crore in March 2019.
Indian Bank shares closed at 68.95 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.30% returns over the last 6 months and -73.19% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Bank
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|4,036.77
|4,050.46
|3,658.42
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,398.86
|1,366.34
|1,254.64
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|49.95
|46.49
|49.82
|(d) Others
|3.45
|3.74
|4.30
|Other Income
|851.31
|1,037.44
|571.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|3,489.73
|3,511.74
|3,204.05
|Employees Cost
|625.90
|594.21
|573.47
|Other Expenses
|521.38
|482.63
|516.81
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|1,703.33
|1,915.88
|1,244.42
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,888.48
|1,525.53
|1,638.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-185.15
|390.36
|-393.93
|Tax
|29.77
|142.39
|-203.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-214.92
|247.97
|-190.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-214.92
|247.97
|-190.24
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|-0.29
|-0.07
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-52.28
|43.36
|1.13
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-267.20
|291.03
|-189.18
|Equity Share Capital
|608.80
|608.80
|480.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|19,170.93
|16,140.13
|16,140.13
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|83.46
|83.46
|81.49
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.39
|5.62
|-3.94
|Diluted EPS
|-4.39
|5.62
|-3.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.39
|5.62
|-3.94
|Diluted EPS
|-4.39
|5.62
|-3.94
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|14,175.88
|13,892.20
|13,383.30
|ii) Net NPA
|6,184.24
|6,487.59
|6,793.11
|i) % of Gross NPA
|6.88
|7.21
|7.12
|ii) % of Net NPA
|3.13
|3.50
|3.75
|Return on Assets %
|-0.35
|0.39
|-0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
