Indian Bank Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,999.30 crore, up 13.4% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,999.30 crore in March 2020 up 13.4% from Rs. 1763.1196 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 267.20 crore in March 2020 down 41.25% from Rs. 189.18 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,703.33 crore in March 2020 up 36.88% from Rs. 1,244.42 crore in March 2019.

Indian Bank shares closed at 68.95 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.30% returns over the last 6 months and -73.19% over the last 12 months.