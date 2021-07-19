Indian Bank Consolidated June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,993.79 crore, up 3.01% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,993.79 crore in June 2021 up 3.01% from Rs. 3877.2453 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,259.82 crore in June 2021 up 192.32% from Rs. 430.97 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,490.93 crore in June 2021 up 25.89% from Rs. 2,773.01 crore in June 2020.

Indian Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 11.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.82 in June 2020.

Indian Bank shares closed at 138.15 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.81% returns over the last 6 months and 124.27% over the last 12 months.