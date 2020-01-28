App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Bank Consolidated December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,955.28 crore, up 13.88% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,955.28 crore in December 2019 up 13.88% from Rs. 1717.0039 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 291.03 crore in December 2019 up 69.24% from Rs. 171.96 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,915.88 crore in December 2019 up 67.2% from Rs. 1,145.84 crore in December 2018.

Indian Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 5.62 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.58 in December 2018.

Indian Bank shares closed at 106.35 on January 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given -49.45% returns over the last 6 months and -51.34% over the last 12 months.

Indian Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills4,050.463,994.143,553.17
(b) Income on Investment1,366.341,266.611,221.70
(c) Int. on balances With RBI46.4942.7144.69
(d) Others3.744.194.37
Other Income1,037.44739.49445.82
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,511.743,444.253,106.92
Employees Cost594.21587.03565.68
Other Expenses482.63513.86451.31
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,915.881,501.991,145.84
Provisions And Contingencies1,525.53909.40922.47
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax390.36592.59223.36
Tax142.39233.8070.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities247.97358.79152.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period247.97358.79152.67
Minority Interest-0.290.08-0.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates43.3684.0219.45
Net P/L After M.I & Associates291.03442.88171.96
Equity Share Capital608.80491.53480.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves16,140.1316,140.1315,613.71
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.83.4679.6281.73
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.629.013.58
Diluted EPS5.629.013.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.629.013.58
Diluted EPS5.629.013.58
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA13,892.2014,010.7013,228.74
ii) Net NPA6,487.596,613.477,571.07
i) % of Gross NPA7.217.217.48
ii) % of Net NPA3.503.544.42
Return on Assets %0.390.610.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jan 28, 2020 12:10 pm

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Bank #Results

