Indian Bank Consolidated December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,955.28 crore, up 13.88% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,955.28 crore in December 2019 up 13.88% from Rs. 1717.0039 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 291.03 crore in December 2019 up 69.24% from Rs. 171.96 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,915.88 crore in December 2019 up 67.2% from Rs. 1,145.84 crore in December 2018.

Indian Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 5.62 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.58 in December 2018.

Indian Bank shares closed at 106.35 on January 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given -49.45% returns over the last 6 months and -51.34% over the last 12 months.