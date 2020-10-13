Indian Acrylics Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 133.98 crore, down 34.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.98 crore in September 2020 down 34.99% from Rs. 206.10 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.37 crore in September 2020 down 3.25% from Rs. 4.23 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.87 crore in September 2020 down 39.46% from Rs. 13.00 crore in September 2019.

Indian Acrylics shares closed at 8.49 on October 12, 2020 (BSE) and has given 21.29% returns over the last 6 months and -21.02% over the last 12 months.