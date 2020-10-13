Indian Acrylics Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 133.98 crore, down 34.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Acrylics are:
Net Sales at Rs 133.98 crore in September 2020 down 34.99% from Rs. 206.10 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.37 crore in September 2020 down 3.25% from Rs. 4.23 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.87 crore in September 2020 down 39.46% from Rs. 13.00 crore in September 2019.
Indian Acrylics shares closed at 8.49 on October 12, 2020 (BSE) and has given 21.29% returns over the last 6 months and -21.02% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Acrylics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|133.98
|42.24
|206.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|133.98
|42.24
|206.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.74
|48.67
|153.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|44.46
|-20.07
|-10.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.99
|7.32
|15.16
|Depreciation
|6.30
|6.34
|6.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.48
|14.15
|36.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-14.17
|5.82
|Other Income
|1.57
|0.63
|0.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.57
|-13.54
|6.59
|Interest
|5.94
|8.51
|10.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.37
|-22.05
|-4.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.37
|-22.05
|-4.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.37
|-22.05
|-4.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.37
|-22.05
|-4.23
|Equity Share Capital
|135.32
|135.32
|135.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-1.63
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-1.63
|-0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-1.63
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-1.63
|-0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 10:52 am