Indian Acrylics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 224.20 crore, up 38.69% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Acrylics are:

Net Sales at Rs 224.20 crore in March 2022 up 38.69% from Rs. 161.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.83 crore in March 2022 down 207.02% from Rs. 22.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2022 down 125.04% from Rs. 39.78 crore in March 2021.

Indian Acrylics shares closed at 12.40 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.25% returns over the last 6 months and -9.82% over the last 12 months.

Indian Acrylics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 224.20 152.12 161.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 224.20 152.12 161.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 154.32 101.40 113.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 -- 8.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 25.14 6.66 -49.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.71 14.88 17.59
Depreciation 6.22 6.73 6.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.12 26.36 36.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.33 -3.91 29.01
Other Income 1.15 1.07 4.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.18 -2.84 33.51
Interest 7.65 8.92 11.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.83 -11.76 22.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -23.83 -11.76 22.27
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -23.83 -11.76 22.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -23.83 -11.76 22.27
Equity Share Capital 135.32 135.32 135.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.76 -0.87 1.65
Diluted EPS -1.76 -0.87 1.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.76 -0.87 1.65
Diluted EPS -1.76 -0.87 1.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 26, 2022 09:11 am
