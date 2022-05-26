Indian Acrylics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 224.20 crore, up 38.69% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Acrylics are:
Net Sales at Rs 224.20 crore in March 2022 up 38.69% from Rs. 161.65 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.83 crore in March 2022 down 207.02% from Rs. 22.27 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2022 down 125.04% from Rs. 39.78 crore in March 2021.
Indian Acrylics shares closed at 12.40 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.25% returns over the last 6 months and -9.82% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Acrylics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|224.20
|152.12
|161.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|224.20
|152.12
|161.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|154.32
|101.40
|113.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|--
|8.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|25.14
|6.66
|-49.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.71
|14.88
|17.59
|Depreciation
|6.22
|6.73
|6.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.12
|26.36
|36.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.33
|-3.91
|29.01
|Other Income
|1.15
|1.07
|4.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.18
|-2.84
|33.51
|Interest
|7.65
|8.92
|11.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.83
|-11.76
|22.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.83
|-11.76
|22.27
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.83
|-11.76
|22.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.83
|-11.76
|22.27
|Equity Share Capital
|135.32
|135.32
|135.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.76
|-0.87
|1.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.76
|-0.87
|1.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.76
|-0.87
|1.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.76
|-0.87
|1.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
