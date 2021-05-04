Indian Acrylics Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 161.65 crore, down 3.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.65 crore in March 2021 down 3.43% from Rs. 167.40 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.27 crore in March 2021 up 547.8% from Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.78 crore in March 2021 up 70.22% from Rs. 23.37 crore in March 2020.

Indian Acrylics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2020.

Indian Acrylics shares closed at 12.58 on May 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 56.47% returns over the last 6 months and 82.58% over the last 12 months.