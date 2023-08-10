English
    Indian Acrylics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 138.01 crore, down 41.77% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Acrylics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 138.01 crore in June 2023 down 41.77% from Rs. 237.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.33 crore in June 2023 down 1038.97% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2023 down 83.69% from Rs. 18.15 crore in June 2022.

    Indian Acrylics shares closed at 14.72 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.28% returns over the last 6 months and 16.09% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Acrylics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations138.01227.18237.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations138.01227.18237.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials95.58136.88158.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.1614.131.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.5219.3715.60
    Depreciation3.81-1.765.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.0036.9745.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.7421.5810.33
    Other Income3.892.202.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.8523.7912.35
    Interest8.485.0211.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.3318.760.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.3318.760.99
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.3318.760.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.3318.760.99
    Equity Share Capital135.32135.32135.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.691.390.07
    Diluted EPS-0.691.390.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.691.390.07
    Diluted EPS-0.691.390.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
