Indian Acrylics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.02 crore, up 230.73% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Acrylics are:

Net Sales at Rs 237.02 crore in June 2022 up 230.73% from Rs. 71.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022 up 105.32% from Rs. 18.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.15 crore in June 2022 up 524.07% from Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2021.

Indian Acrylics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.38 in June 2021.

Indian Acrylics shares closed at 12.78 on July 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.76% returns over the last 6 months and -35.62% over the last 12 months.

Indian Acrylics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 237.02 224.20 71.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 237.02 224.20 71.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 158.04 154.32 63.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.02 0.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.37 25.14 -16.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.60 16.71 12.16
Depreciation 5.80 6.22 5.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.87 39.12 16.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.33 -17.33 -11.01
Other Income 2.02 1.15 0.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.35 -16.18 -10.12
Interest 11.36 7.65 8.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.99 -23.83 -18.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.99 -23.83 -18.67
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.99 -23.83 -18.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.99 -23.83 -18.67
Equity Share Capital 135.32 135.32 135.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 -1.76 -1.38
Diluted EPS 0.07 -1.76 -1.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 -1.76 -1.38
Diluted EPS 0.07 -1.76 -1.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 20, 2022 02:11 pm
