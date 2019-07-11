Indian Acrylics Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 221.10 crore, up 38.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.10 crore in June 2019 up 38.18% from Rs. 160.01 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.51 crore in June 2019 up 192.4% from Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.95 crore in June 2019 up 50.39% from Rs. 13.93 crore in June 2018.

Indian Acrylics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2018.

Indian Acrylics shares closed at 13.02 on July 10, 2019 (BSE) and has given 34.23% returns over the last 6 months and -14.73% over the last 12 months.