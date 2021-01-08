Indian Acrylics Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 188.17 crore, up 25.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.17 crore in December 2020 up 25.77% from Rs. 149.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.42 crore in December 2020 up 947.12% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.72 crore in December 2020 up 81.64% from Rs. 14.16 crore in December 2019.

Indian Acrylics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2019.

Indian Acrylics shares closed at 13.69 on January 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.39% returns over the last 6 months and 38.56% over the last 12 months.