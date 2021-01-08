MARKET NEWS

Indian Acrylics Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 188.17 crore, up 25.77% Y-o-Y

January 08, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Acrylics are:

Net Sales at Rs 188.17 crore in December 2020 up 25.77% from Rs. 149.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.42 crore in December 2020 up 947.12% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.72 crore in December 2020 up 81.64% from Rs. 14.16 crore in December 2019.

Indian Acrylics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2019.

Indian Acrylics shares closed at 13.69 on January 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.39% returns over the last 6 months and 38.56% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations188.17133.98149.62
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations188.17133.98149.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials96.5947.7495.25
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.8444.46-1.68
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.5212.9915.71
Depreciation6.346.305.98
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses38.4022.4826.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.490.007.64
Other Income0.891.570.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.381.578.18
Interest8.975.947.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.42-4.370.99
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.42-4.370.99
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.42-4.370.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.42-4.370.99
Equity Share Capital135.32135.32135.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.77-0.320.07
Diluted EPS0.77-0.320.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.77-0.320.07
Diluted EPS0.77-0.320.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Acrylics #Results #Textiles - Manmade
first published: Jan 8, 2021 10:31 am

