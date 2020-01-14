Indian Acrylics Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 149.62 crore, down 0.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.62 crore in December 2019 down 0.94% from Rs. 151.04 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2019 down 79.81% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.16 crore in December 2019 up 330.62% from Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2018.

Indian Acrylics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2018.

Indian Acrylics shares closed at 11.23 on January 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given -19.56% returns over the last 6 months and 19.72% over the last 12 months.