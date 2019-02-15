Indian Acrylics Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 151.04 crore, up 22.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.04 crore in December 2018 up 22.85% from Rs. 122.94 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2018 up 691.64% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2018 down 156.96% from Rs. 10.78 crore in December 2017.

Indian Acrylics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2017.

Indian Acrylics shares closed at 7.38 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -50.93% returns over the last 6 months and -61.86% over the last 12 months.