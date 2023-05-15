English
    Indian Acrylics Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 227.18 crore, up 1.33% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 11:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Acrylics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 227.18 crore in March 2023 up 1.33% from Rs. 224.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.03 crore in March 2023 up 179.85% from Rs. 23.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.29 crore in March 2023 up 323.57% from Rs. 9.97 crore in March 2022.

    Indian Acrylics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.76 in March 2022.

    Indian Acrylics shares closed at 9.98 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.19% returns over the last 6 months and -22.09% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Acrylics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations227.18192.36224.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations227.18192.36224.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials136.88138.86154.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.13-19.7225.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.3718.9316.71
    Depreciation-1.765.936.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.9738.6639.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.589.70-17.34
    Other Income2.471.121.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.0510.81-16.19
    Interest5.029.767.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.031.05-23.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.031.05-23.84
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.031.05-23.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.031.05-23.84
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.031.05-23.84
    Equity Share Capital135.32135.32135.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.410.08-1.76
    Diluted EPS1.410.08-1.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.410.08-1.76
    Diluted EPS1.410.08-1.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 11:23 pm