Indian Acrylics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 224.20 crore, up 38.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.20 crore in March 2022 up 38.69% from Rs. 161.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.84 crore in March 2022 down 207.21% from Rs. 22.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.97 crore in March 2022 down 125.09% from Rs. 39.74 crore in March 2021.

Indian Acrylics shares closed at 12.40 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.25% returns over the last 6 months and -9.82% over the last 12 months.