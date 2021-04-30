Indian Acrylics Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 161.65 crore, down 3.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.65 crore in March 2021 down 3.55% from Rs. 167.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.23 crore in March 2021 up 542.82% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.74 crore in March 2021 up 69.9% from Rs. 23.39 crore in March 2020.

Indian Acrylics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2020.

Indian Acrylics shares closed at 11.12 on April 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 40.40% returns over the last 6 months and 63.05% over the last 12 months.