Indian Acrylics Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 138.01 crore, down 41.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.01 crore in June 2023 down 41.77% from Rs. 237.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.33 crore in June 2023 down 1039.49% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2023 down 83.69% from Rs. 18.15 crore in June 2022.

Indian Acrylics shares closed at 14.72 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.28% returns over the last 6 months and 16.09% over the last 12 months.