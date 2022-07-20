Indian Acrylics Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.02 crore, up 230.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.02 crore in June 2022 up 230.73% from Rs. 71.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022 up 105.32% from Rs. 18.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.15 crore in June 2022 up 524.07% from Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2021.

Indian Acrylics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.38 in June 2021.

Indian Acrylics shares closed at 12.78 on July 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.76% returns over the last 6 months and -35.62% over the last 12 months.