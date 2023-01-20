 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Acrylics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.36 crore, up 26.45% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Acrylics are:

Net Sales at Rs 192.36 crore in December 2022 up 26.45% from Rs. 152.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 up 108.97% from Rs. 11.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.74 crore in December 2022 up 330.33% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2021.

Indian Acrylics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2021.

Indian Acrylics shares closed at 13.38 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.69% returns over the last 6 months and -23.32% over the last 12 months.

Indian Acrylics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 192.36 245.81 152.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 192.36 245.81 152.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 138.86 173.01 101.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.72 -7.27 6.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.93 18.51 14.88
Depreciation 5.93 5.82 6.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.66 48.41 26.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.70 7.32 -3.90
Other Income 1.12 1.79 1.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.81 9.11 -2.84
Interest 9.76 10.72 8.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.05 -1.61 -11.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.05 -1.61 -11.76
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.05 -1.61 -11.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.05 -1.61 -11.76
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.05 -1.61 -11.76
Equity Share Capital 135.32 135.32 135.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 -0.12 -0.87
Diluted EPS 0.08 -0.12 -0.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 -0.12 -0.87
Diluted EPS 0.08 -0.12 -0.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
