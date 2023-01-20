Indian Acrylics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.36 crore, up 26.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.36 crore in December 2022 up 26.45% from Rs. 152.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 up 108.97% from Rs. 11.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.74 crore in December 2022 up 330.33% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2021.

Indian Acrylics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2021.

Indian Acrylics shares closed at 13.38 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.69% returns over the last 6 months and -23.32% over the last 12 months.