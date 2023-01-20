English
    Indian Acrylics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.36 crore, up 26.45% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Acrylics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 192.36 crore in December 2022 up 26.45% from Rs. 152.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 up 108.97% from Rs. 11.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.74 crore in December 2022 up 330.33% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2021.

    Indian Acrylics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2021.

    Indian Acrylics shares closed at 13.38 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.69% returns over the last 6 months and -23.32% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Acrylics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations192.36245.81152.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations192.36245.81152.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials138.86173.01101.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.72-7.276.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.9318.5114.88
    Depreciation5.935.826.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.6648.4126.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.707.32-3.90
    Other Income1.121.791.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.819.11-2.84
    Interest9.7610.728.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.05-1.61-11.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.05-1.61-11.76
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.05-1.61-11.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.05-1.61-11.76
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.05-1.61-11.76
    Equity Share Capital135.32135.32135.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.08-0.12-0.87
    Diluted EPS0.08-0.12-0.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.08-0.12-0.87
    Diluted EPS0.08-0.12-0.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

