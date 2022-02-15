Indian Acrylics Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 152.12 crore, down 19.16% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Acrylics are:
Net Sales at Rs 152.12 crore in December 2021 down 19.16% from Rs. 188.17 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.76 crore in December 2021 down 212.93% from Rs. 10.41 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2021 down 84.88% from Rs. 25.72 crore in December 2020.
Indian Acrylics shares closed at 14.70 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.50% returns over the last 6 months and 40.54% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Acrylics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|152.12
|170.13
|188.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|152.12
|170.13
|188.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|101.40
|101.91
|96.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|2.52
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.66
|33.81
|10.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.88
|16.25
|17.52
|Depreciation
|6.73
|5.97
|6.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.35
|25.25
|38.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.90
|-15.58
|18.48
|Other Income
|1.07
|2.61
|0.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.84
|-12.98
|19.38
|Interest
|8.92
|8.84
|8.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.76
|-21.82
|10.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.76
|-21.82
|10.41
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.76
|-21.82
|10.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.76
|-21.82
|10.41
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.76
|-21.82
|10.41
|Equity Share Capital
|135.32
|135.32
|135.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-1.61
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-1.61
|0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-1.61
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-1.61
|0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited