Indian Acrylics Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 152.12 crore, down 19.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.12 crore in December 2021 down 19.16% from Rs. 188.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.76 crore in December 2021 down 212.93% from Rs. 10.41 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2021 down 84.88% from Rs. 25.72 crore in December 2020.

Indian Acrylics shares closed at 14.70 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.50% returns over the last 6 months and 40.54% over the last 12 months.